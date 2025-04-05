Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 26,345 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,945,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $111,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,817.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,171,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,527,000 after acquiring an additional 637,643 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 670,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 4.4 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

