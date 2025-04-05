Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,528 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Baird R W raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.28.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $29,129,902.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,715 shares in the company, valued at $174,780,097.10. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,046,300. The trade was a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,290,053 shares of company stock valued at $319,656,539. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $166.74. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

