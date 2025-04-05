Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,396,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 248,851 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $43,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.37.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

