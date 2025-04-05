Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 9.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) traded down 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.66. 471,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,750,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 168.04 and a beta of 2.41.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
