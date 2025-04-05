Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 9.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) traded down 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.66. 471,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,750,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 168.04 and a beta of 2.41.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 129,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

