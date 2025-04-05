Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,246,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 807% from the previous session’s volume of 1,239,922 shares.The stock last traded at $50.09 and had previously closed at $49.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 81,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 647,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Emprise Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 311,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

