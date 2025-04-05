Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,246,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 807% from the previous session’s volume of 1,239,922 shares.The stock last traded at $50.09 and had previously closed at $49.76.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
