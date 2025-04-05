Islay Capital Management LLC Has $762,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4,288.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,774,000 after purchasing an additional 251,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,554,000 after acquiring an additional 191,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,549,000 after acquiring an additional 64,019 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,582,000 after purchasing an additional 593,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.89.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

