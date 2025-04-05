Katamaran Capital LLP Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.8% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,957,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 29,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.08 and a 52-week high of $118.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

