Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.52 and last traded at $51.86, with a volume of 79453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.61.

TFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Triumph Financial by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

