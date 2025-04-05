Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 2% – Here’s Why

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.54. 41,557,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 74,749,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Intel Trading Down 11.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

