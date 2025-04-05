Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth $97,833,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $60,465,000. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 939.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after buying an additional 297,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,528,000 after buying an additional 188,234 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $60.55 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

