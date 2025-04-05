McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $23,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,704,000 after buying an additional 114,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,361,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,501,000 after acquiring an additional 216,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of McKesson by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after acquiring an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 4.8 %

MCK opened at $682.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.91. The firm has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $728.32.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCK

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.