Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Shares Up 16.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. 1,238,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Integra Resources

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director George Salamis purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. Insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $61,033 over the last ninety days. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.