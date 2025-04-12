Reviewing Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) & Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Free Report) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Information Analysis and Roblox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 0.00 Roblox 1 7 18 1 2.70

Earnings and Valuation

Roblox has a consensus target price of $64.22, suggesting a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Roblox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than Information Analysis.

This table compares Information Analysis and Roblox”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A Roblox $3.60 billion 9.99 -$935.38 million ($1.45) -39.50

Information Analysis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Roblox -25.97% -665.98% -14.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Roblox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Roblox on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

