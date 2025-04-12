Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and traded as low as $20.03. Holcim shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 100,229 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Get Holcim alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Holcim

Holcim Stock Performance

Holcim Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35.

(Get Free Report)

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.