Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 736.38 ($9.64) and traded as high as GBX 789 ($10.33). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 758 ($9.92), with a volume of 622,641 shares trading hands.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 737.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 721.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £985.17 million, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 28.01 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Fevertree Drinks had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts predict that Fevertree Drinks PLC will post 38.3184173 EPS for the current year.

Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.85. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.49%.

In other news, insider Andrew Branchflower acquired 31,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £248,750.80 ($325,590.05). Company insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

Further Reading

