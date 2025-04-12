Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading 9.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,171,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,258,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

About Ascot Resources

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$133.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

Featured Stories

