Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading 9.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,171,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,258,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday.
View Our Latest Analysis on AOT
Ascot Resources Stock Performance
About Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.