Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.63 ($0.03). Shield Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,737,460 shares trading hands.

Shield Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £26.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.15.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shield Therapeutics

In related news, insider Anders Lundstrom acquired 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($30,104.71). Corporate insiders own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.