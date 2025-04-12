Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and traded as high as $23.75. Leonardo shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 132,682 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FINMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded Leonardo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Leonardo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

