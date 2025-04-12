Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and traded as low as $11.44. Cementos Argos shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 5,356 shares.
Cementos Argos Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.
Cementos Argos Company Profile
Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.
