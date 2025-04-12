JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $14.29. JBS shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 151,281 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JBS in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBS
JBS Stock Performance
JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). JBS had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.12 billion.
JBS Company Profile
JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JBS
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.