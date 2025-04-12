JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $14.29. JBS shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 151,281 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JBS in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.86.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). JBS had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.12 billion.

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

