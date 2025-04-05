Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 5.1 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.20. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.8184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.