Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 143,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $25.55 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.96 million, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

