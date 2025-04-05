Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $57.54 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
