Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUV stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.