nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $252,426.86 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 12,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $252,426.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,152.98. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Gregory Orenstein sold 5,148 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $167,824.80.

NCNO stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 46.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,327,000 after acquiring an additional 344,269 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 189,283 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 140,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $70,256,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

