CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $745,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nasdaq by 163.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,833,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,235,000 after buying an additional 24,084,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,285,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,616 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $110,867,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $105,481,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $84.15.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

