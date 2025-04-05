Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,646,000 after buying an additional 1,809,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 890,912 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,986,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 172.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

