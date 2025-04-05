Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.29 Million Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,868 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Ameresco by 1,294.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in Ameresco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,758.50. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $231,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,974.26. This represents a 2.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 and sold 40,085 shares worth $843,378. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

