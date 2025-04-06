BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Holdings Increased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

