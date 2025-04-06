Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.72 Million (SHOGGOTH)

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $1.96 million worth of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,867.07 or 1.00091733 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,660.16 or 0.99841808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is shoggoth.monster. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official Twitter account is @shoggoth_sol.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is 0.00286524 USD and is up 5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,955,262.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shoggoth.monster/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.