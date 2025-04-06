FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,231,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 725,401 shares.The stock last traded at $6.20 and had previously closed at $6.83.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 10.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,200. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 78,570 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 93,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 154,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 72,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.