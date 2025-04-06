LUCE Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $15.96 Million (LUCE)

LUCE (LUCE) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, LUCE has traded up 88.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LUCE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. LUCE has a market capitalization of $15.96 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of LUCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUCE Profile

LUCE’s total supply is 999,999,996 tokens. LUCE’s official website is pump.fun/cbdcxko9qavr9hfshgpebg3zekoraed7w1jfq2o3pump.

LUCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCE (LUCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. LUCE has a current supply of 999,999,996. The last known price of LUCE is 0.01590462 USD and is up 17.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $9,541,716.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CBdCxKo9QavR9hfShgpEBG3zekorAeD7W1jfq2o3pump.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

