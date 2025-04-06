KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $432.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $451.38 and its 200 day moving average is $506.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

