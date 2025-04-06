Darden Wealth Group Inc Decreases Holdings in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Darden Wealth Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,100 shares during the quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Sachem Capital were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SACH shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Friday, March 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.25 price objective on Sachem Capital in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Thursday.

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $1.04 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.23%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

