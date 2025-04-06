67,025 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 67,025 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,832,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $245.51 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.