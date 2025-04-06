Darden Wealth Group Inc Raises Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Darden Wealth Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,655.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

