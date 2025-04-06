Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Ruggaard & Associates LLC

Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 9.8 %

NYSE:SU opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

