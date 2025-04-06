Ruggaard & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SCHG opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

