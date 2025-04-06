Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price at $100.17

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.44.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 24th.
PLNT opened at $92.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.23. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The company had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
