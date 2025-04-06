NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $42.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

NMI Price Performance

NMI stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. NMI has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NMI by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,857,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,957,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,946,000 after buying an additional 145,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,517,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,489,000 after acquiring an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,307,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after acquiring an additional 337,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

