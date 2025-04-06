Cerity Partners OCIO LLC Buys 459,484 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cerity Partners OCIO LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 435.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,484 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

