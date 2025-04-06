Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10,683.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,214 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 1.1% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,347,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 720.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.64 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

