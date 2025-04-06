Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $422.46 and last traded at $427.27. Approximately 577,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 311,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.23.

Several research firms have commented on RACE. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.45 and a 200-day moving average of $450.97. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

