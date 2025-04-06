Prospector Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

