Head to Head Analysis: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV)

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 6.01, indicating that its share price is 501% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WhereverTV Broadcasting and Liquidity Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 0.00 Liquidity Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.73%. Given Liquidity Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Liquidity Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Liquidity Services $414.32 million 2.21 $19.99 million $0.75 39.27

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Profitability

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -63.94% Liquidity Services 6.37% 20.94% 11.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. The company also offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, it operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. The company offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

