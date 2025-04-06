Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 471,291 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,291 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $157,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in TotalEnergies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 39,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,648,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,342,000 after purchasing an additional 192,858 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of TTE opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

