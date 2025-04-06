Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 66,710 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 425.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,710 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Sony Group by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after buying an additional 36,783,737 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,141,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,929,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

