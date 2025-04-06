Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 5th

American Rebel, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, iCoreConnect, Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares, and AltC Acquisition are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to the shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from a few hundred million dollars up to around two billion dollars. These stocks are often considered to offer higher growth potential but come with increased volatility and risk compared to larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

American Rebel (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

Shares of AREB traded up $15.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 82,892,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. American Rebel has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $231.75.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. 14,440,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,548,926. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62.

iCoreConnect (ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

Shares of NASDAQ ICCT traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 82,889,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,589. iCoreConnect has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLS traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. 29,442,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,832,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $31.83.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

AltC Acquisition stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. 17,569,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.

