Aristides Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 60,000 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,092,649,000 after buying an additional 394,713 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,301,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.94. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

