Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,729,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,141,000 after buying an additional 145,085 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,219,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,154,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after purchasing an additional 196,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,080,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,345,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $137.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.66 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.28 and a 200-day moving average of $165.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

